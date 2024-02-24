Orion and the Dark: A child's journey to overcoming fears

DreamWorks Animation's newest creation, 'Orion and the Dark', takes an unconventional path by debuting directly on Netflix, bypassing traditional theatre screenings.

This film, crafted by the renowned Charlie Kaufman, known for his thought-provoking films such as 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,' delves into the primal fear of the dark with a novel twist.

Far from being a simple retelling of Emma Yarlett's children's book, Kaufman transforms the narrative into an examination of fear, artfully navigating through the anxieties and terrors that haunt both the young and the old.

The narrative centres around Orion, a young boy overwhelmed by a myriad of fears, from the mundane to the existential.

His journey intertwines with Dark, not as a fear-inducing entity but as a misunderstood character with a heartwarming smile, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser. Dark embarks on a mission to show Orion the real essence of darkness.

Orion is presented not as your average fifth grader but as a character burdened with fears that seem too mature for his age. His anxieties are portrayed through imaginative and visually engaging animations.

For the average child, Orion's anxiety seems very complicated and a bit unrealistic, which could have been balanced out with a more light-hearted approach.

The movie introduces a set of characters representing aspects of the night, from Sleep to Unexplained Noises. However, this ensemble, while aiming to demystify the night for children, ends up feeling somewhat derivative.

The characters, though meant to personify the night's components, come across as too closely modelled on Pixar's formula, lacking in the originality one might expect from Kaufman.

A heavy story

In 'Orion and the Dark', Charlie Kaufman's unique style is clear, adding deep and thoughtful layers that are unusual for a kids' movie. His approach makes the film interesting for adults but might be a bit too complex for younger viewers.

Kaufman aims high, weaving in big ideas about fear, worry, and deep questions about life into a story meant for children. Sometimes, this makes the story feel heavy with its own seriousness.

Storytelling through visuals

The movie incorporates traditional CG and the creative art in Orion's sketchbook. The sketchbook was filled with simple drawings reminiscent of a child's work, fitting for the plot.

Orion's sketchbook took up a brief part of the movie but showed a glimpse at what the movie could be if it took the risk at a more artistic approach.

As the movie itself tackles the internalised feelings of a child, it would be fitting and refreshing to see more new ways to capture a child's perspective integrated in the movie.

A story within a story

The moral of the movie is seen as Hypatia joins Orion on screen, that it is important to face our fears, but it is not always possible to fully overcome them. The perspective the movie offers on fears seems to be something to ponder on for viewers of all ages.

Having Hypatia introduced in Orion's story is a nod to the generational aspect of anxieties and trauma. If the film is truly catered towards children, even if the extremely-anxious young Orion was hard to relate to, the shifting timelines will definitely feel odd to watch.

'Orion and the Dark' is more than just a children's movie; it is a thoughtful exploration of fears, storytelling, and the power of understanding the unknown. With its blend of creativity, humour, and depth, it offers a unique viewing experience that goes beyond the conventional. Whether for the young or the young at heart, this film is a comforting journey through the night, guided by the light of empathy and creativity.