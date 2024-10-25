Organisers address ticketing issue for Atif Aslam concert, confirm Army Stadium as venue

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 06:28 pm

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 06:28 pm
Photo: Triple Time Communication&#039;s Facebook cover
Photo: Triple Time Communication's Facebook cover

The online ticket security issue for Atif Aslam's "Magical Night 2.0" concert in Dhaka has been resolved, with all previously sold tickets now invalid, said Shah Jalal Alif, founder of Ticket Tomorrow, the concert's ticketing partner.

"We invalidated all tickets following the data breach to ensure that no one could enter the concert using someone else's ticket," Alif told The Business Standard. 

A general diary (GD) has been filed on the matter, and enhanced security measures are being implemented with support from security forces, he added. 

"We've also emailed warnings to all users to prevent scams from resold tickets. We're alerting the public via social media as well, advising them to avoid buying tickets from unauthorised sites," he said. 

The venue for the concert was also confirmed yesterday (24 October) by Triple Time Communications, the concert's organising agency. 

They have sent The Business Standard the pdf document of the booking details issued by the Army Stadium. 

Earlier, a major data breach came to light when a developer, "Fardeen Ahmed Cse," alleged that Ticket Tomorrow's site lacked basic security, enabling him to access and alter the ticket database. 

He briefly shared the compromised data online, stating his intention was to compel the organisers to address the issue, and later deleted it once the breach gained attention.

