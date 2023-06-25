Only living member of 'Moheener Ghoraguli' Bapi Das passes away

Tapas Das also known as Bapi Da. Photo: Collected

Renowned singer-songwriter and guitarist Tapas Das also known as Bapi Da, the only living member of the legendary Bangla rock band Moheener Ghoraguli has passed away.

He was fighting the third stage of cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, reports Hindustan Times Bangla.

Earlier artists from both sides of Bengal came together to raise funds for his treatment, they even organised a concert to raise funds that was set to take place on 14 July in Bangladesh.

Moheener Ghoraguli was formed in 1975 and revolutionised the course of Bangla music. Almost 47 years later their songs are still at the top of everyone's tongue.

Their music drew from a wide variety of influences, including Bengali folk, Baul, urban American folk, and jazz.

Bapi Das was one of the founding members of the band. Being one of his kind, he was rightfully called "Moheener Adi Ghora."

"Telephone", "Tomay Dilam", "Manush Chena Dai" are some of the popular band's most iconic songs.