Only a handful of performers find consistent work: Swagata

Zinat Shanu Swagata wears many hats – singer, actress, model, and presenter. Lately, she's been focusing on singing and acting, with her latest song released in June. She stars in the recently launched movie 'Asambhab,' on 3 November, directed by the renowned Aruna Biswas. Besides her film endeavours, Swagata remains engaged in various dramas, serials, and content creation, all while sharing her perspectives on global current affairs.

The film, funded by the government, delves into our Liberation war. Swagata, playing a pivotal role, embraces five distinct characters in the movie, ranging from an aggrieved mother to a simple girl living in the hills, to a character inspired by Michael Madhusudan Dutta's story. 'Asambhab' holds special significance for her, offering a unique and new experience in her career.

While Swagata has previously appeared in dramas centered around the Liberation War, her role in 'Asambhab' marks her first venture into this narrative in a movie format. When asked about intention behind this, Swagata explained that she began her acting career in commercial films but later gravitated towards story-based movies.

"Acting in a movie also takes a lot of time to prepare, which is why I act less in movies. I would love to work more on this type of story in the future," the actress said.

Swagata had a role in the acclaimed film 'Suchana Rekhar Dike,' directed by the late Akhtaruzzaman. Despite receiving approval from the Censor Board, the movie has remained unreleased for over a decade, leaving many questioning the reasons behind its non-release. Although Swagata cherished the opportunity to act in the film, the mystery surrounding its unreleased status has become a subject of curiosity for many.

"Its beautiful story was based on the time between the partition in 1947 to 1971. Its release is getting stalled ever since the director passed away as some technical issues were still left unresolved. This movie would have been a massive addition to our cinema archive," she said.

In the meantime, she recently acted in 'Manusher Bagan' directed by Nurul Islam Atik and 'Deyaler Desh' directed by Mishuk Monir. Both the movies are awaiting release.

Starting her career as a child artist in films, Swagata later found comfort in working in dramas. Apart from acting, she also pursued music during her childhood, receiving extensive classical training at her father's urging.

Forming the band 'Mohakaal,' she became a popular vocalist, but the band disbanded after a few years. Undeterred, Swagata continued as a solo artist. This year, she collaborated with Hasan Azad on the song 'Say Something,' a creation where both singers wrote and tuned the piece.

Ending a musical hiatus, Swagata is set to release a new song this November, featuring the voice of Hasan Azad. Clarifying her continuous involvement in music, she states, "I was never away from music."

When transitioning from regular TV roles to movies, does it translate to higher earnings?

According to Swagata, it doesn't necessarily elevate earnings. "If a regular TV performer acts in movies on a regular pay basis, income doesn't change much. It takes a plunge when they move to contractual gigs," she said.

Living solely on TV acting income is no longer sustainable for most actors in Dhaka. With limited opportunities, only a few TV performers have consistent work, leaving most others struggling to make ends meet.

"Only a handful of TV performers have work now. Without work, how does one survive? Some are doing well, whereas the rest aren't," Swagata concluded.