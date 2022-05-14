OneRepublic drops a carefree track for Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick 

OneRepublic has dropped a carefree track for Top Gun: Maverick, as a sequel to 1986's Top Gun, about US navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The song was premiered on Friday (13 May).

In the sequel, Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role in US Navy after 30 years.

The music video features visual cuts from the Tom Cruise starrer film slated for release on 27 May in between the band performing on an outdoor stage.

The visual cuts of the music video show Tom Cruise from full action mode to playing basketball to leaving ladies awestruck with his jaw-dropping looks.

OneRebulic's fast-paced light-hearted track is a sharp contrast to Lady Gaga's emotional soundtrack for "Hold my Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise previously told James Gordon that the 13-time Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga's tune "opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had."

