As a celebration of the 20th anniversary of London's famous Victoria and Albert Museum, an exhibition is being held from 17 September to 25 September.

'Digital Design Weekend' is a part of the festival in which Bangladeshi designer Nusrat Mahmud and her team are participating for the first time ever.

Reportedly, she and her team dressed a Tepa Putul (Folk Doll) in digitally-designed fabrics. The skirt worn by the doll was designed with Jamdani motifs. The exhibit was shown via augmented reality.

This exhibition is a joint project of Bureau Five Fifty Five and Brihattva Art Foundation.

The Victoria and Albert Museum is known as a plinth for arts and crafts lovers in Billet. The museum even has preserved samples of the lost muslins of Bengal and many expensive jamdanis in their collection.