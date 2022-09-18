Nusrat Mahmud participates at the London Design Festival

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 12:51 pm

Nusrat Mahmud participates at the London Design Festival

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 12:51 pm
Nusrat Mahmud participates at the London Design Festival

As a celebration of the 20th anniversary of London's famous Victoria and Albert Museum, an exhibition is being held from 17 September to 25 September.

'Digital Design Weekend' is a part of the festival in which Bangladeshi designer Nusrat Mahmud and her team are participating for the first time ever. 

Reportedly, she and her team dressed a Tepa Putul (Folk Doll) in digitally-designed fabrics. The skirt worn by the doll was designed with Jamdani motifs. The exhibit was shown via augmented reality. 

This exhibition is a joint project of Bureau Five Fifty Five and Brihattva Art Foundation. 

The Victoria and Albert Museum is known as a plinth for arts and crafts lovers in Billet. The museum even has preserved samples of the lost muslins of Bengal and many expensive jamdanis in their collection.

