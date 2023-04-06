Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival

Nurul Alam Atique's "Pyara Subash" or "The Scent of Sin" has made it to the competition category in the 45th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival, according to the official website and Facebook page of the festival.

"Pyara Subash" is one of the 12 films in the competition category. There are also films from Argentina, Russia, China, France, and Japan in this category.

Jaya Ahsan played the lead role in the film while Tariq Anam Khan, and Ahmed Rubel, among others, played other lead characters.

The 45th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival will take place from April 20 to 27.

Bangladeshi film "Adim" was also on the list of competition sections in the last edition of the film festival.