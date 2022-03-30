Nuhash’s horror series ‘Pet Kata shaw’ to hit Chorki soon

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:29 pm

Nuhash's horror series 'Pet Kata shaw' to hit Chorki soon

The series will be a blend of all kinds of classic Bangla horror folk tales and myths

Pet Kata Shaw
Pet Kata Shaw

Ace director Nuhash Humayun has been skillfully exploring the horror genre and is all set to drop a brand new horror series 'Pet Kata Shaw' on Chorki.

The series will be a blend of all kinds of classic Bangla horror folk tales and myths.

The series will comprise of four episodes titled "Ai Building a Meye Nishedh," "Mishti Kichu," "Loke bole," and "Nishir Daak." Each episode will air every Thursday in April (7, 14, 21 and 28) at 7:59pm, just one minute short of 8pm.

When asked why the series is named 'Pet Kata shaw,' Nuhash responded, "We have always referred to 'murdhanno shaw' (ষ) as 'pet kata shaw' since childhood. But why do we call it so? None of the Bangla books mentioned it. This terrifying name of that specific Bangla alphabet has become a part of our folklore. Classic Bangla horror story is also a part of our folklore. It's not written anywhere, yet we grew up hearing them."

"So, finally I want to accumulate all those terrifying folklores with a modern twist in 'Pet Kata Shaw'," adds Nuhash.

He also said, "Some common horrific superstitions have always been there, like 'Jinn visits sweet stores at night', or 'a girl should not roam around with her hair down after the sunset'. I have gathered all those classic folk tales with a contemporary touch on the show."

