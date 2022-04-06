Nuhash Humayun’s anthology series ‘Pett Kata Shaw’ to hit Chorki on Thursday

“Ei Building a Meye Nishedh” Photo: Courtesy

The first episode titled "Ei Building a Meye Nishedh" starring Shrin Akhter Shela and Shohel Mondol in lead, from Nuhah Humayun's horror series "Pett Kata Shaw" is set to hit Chorki at 11.59 pm on Thursday (7 April).

The series is based on popular Bengali folklore and myths. The first episode is based on the popular myth that witches visit while cooking fish.

Nuhash Humayun's "Ei Building a Meye Nishedh" marks Miss Universe Bangladesh title holder Shirin Akhter Shela's debut web series.

"Due to varied comments from people, I was losing confidence and thought acting is not my cup of tea, shared the beauty pageant winner Shela, who has been the face of popular brands," she said.

"I am starring in 'Ei Building a Meye Nishedh' to nullify all the criticism and experiment with my acting skills. In this series acting comes first before anything else," she added.

"Ai Building a Meye Nishedh marks my acting debut. I had to shave my eyebrows for my character in this horror series. The entire cast and crew have supported me in my debut project. Now it's time for the audiences to rate my acting skills."

The star-studded anthology series consisting of four episodes also features celebrated actor Chanchal Chowdhury, and popular young faces like Pritom Hasan, and Novera Rahman among others.

The trailer of "Pett Kata Shaw" was released on Saturday.

Regarding his experience in starring Nuhash's horror series, Shohel Mondol said, "A horror content means the entire team needs to shed a lot of sweat. Nuhash always offers interesting contents. Getting a petrifying makeover for horror content is one of the toughest jobs for an actor. Shila had to spend 3/4 hours in the makeup room to get an unrecognisable avatar. "