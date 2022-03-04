Nuhash is the first Bangladeshi fellow of the Sundance Feature Film Programme

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 11:13 am

Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected
Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected

Young writer-director Nuhash Humayun became the first Bangladeshi to be selected by Sundance Institute's tenth annual, two-day Screenwriters Intensive, taking place from 2 March to 3 March this year. 

He is one of the 13 screenwriters selected for this year's edition of Sundance Feature Film Programme. Nuhash's highly anticipated film 'Moving Bangladesh' has been selected for the programme.

Nuhash shared the news on his Instagram, "I can proudly say I'm the first Bangladeshi Fellow of the Sundance Feature Film Programme. 'MOVING BANGLADESH' has been selected for the Sundance Screenwriting Intensive," read Nuhash's caption. 

"I am particularly excited about the mentorship from James Ponsoldt, director of my all-time favourite coming of age film The Spectacular Now," he added. 

Nuhash also shared that he will be in LA for the whole month. The Sundance website described, "These emerging creatives from historically marginalised communities will participate in the two-day digital workshop, developing their first fiction features under the guidance of established writers and the Institute's Feature Film Programme, led by Michelle Satter (Founding Senior Director, Sundance Institute's Artist Programmes) and Ilyse McKimmie (the Feature Film Programme's Deputy Director)." 

Nuhash is also among the two Screenwriters Intensive fellows in this year's group who will receive additional support from Sundance Institute partnerships: Espada as the recipient of the inaugural Sundance Institute Horror Fellowship. He has also been named as the recipient of the 2022 Sloan Development Fellowship.

 

