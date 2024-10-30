Noya Manush receives green light from certification board

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 03:40 pm
30 October, 2024, 03:40 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The film 'Noya Manush' has gone through many ups and downs since it began filming back in 2022. The project was finally wrapped up in April this year. Directed by Sohel Rana Boyati, the movie finally received the censor board certificate and is on its way to the theatres.

"I made this movie based on the story of a group of flood-affected people," explained the director. "Just like the story, we faced various challenges during the shooting of the film. The movie recently received permission for an uncut release. I am grateful to everyone who supported us during different stages of the production. I want to bring this film to the audience very soon."

The film also marks the return of actress Moushumi Hamid. The actress is making a comeback after a one and a half year hiatus and she is eagerly awaiting the release of 'Noya Manush.' It is safe to say that the wait will not be long.
 

