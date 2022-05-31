Norm Macdonald’s final comedy special drops this week

31 May, 2022, 10:35 am
The legendary and celebrated comedian filmed the special in one unbroken take at his home. The former SNL alum died in 2021, following a nine-year private battle with acute leukaemia

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix is set to release Norm Macdonald's last recorded stand-up special titled Nothing Special.

Alongside his final special, Netflix is slated to drop a bonus featurette with footage from a memorial event held in Macdonald's honour. It is said to feature actors and comedians like Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, and David Letterman speaking about the influential comedian's legacy.

The legendary and celebrated comedian filmed the special in one unbroken take at his home. The former SNL alum died in 2021, following a nine-year private battle with acute leukaemia. 

Nothing Special has yet to reveal a trailer, which can be attributed to his sudden passing from the public sphere. However the comedian has other projects on Netflix, including his very own 10-episode long talk show. 

