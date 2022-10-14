Nora Fatehi reveals Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Splash

Hindustan Times
14 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 12:03 pm

Related News

Nora Fatehi reveals Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Hindustan Times
14 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 12:03 pm
Nora Fatehi and Brad Pitt. Photo: Collected
Nora Fatehi and Brad Pitt. Photo: Collected

Nora Fatehi said Brad Pitt is the most famous person to have slid into her DMs. 

Nora Fatehi recently spoke about Brad Pitt in an interview. She said the Hollywood actor was the "most famous person" to have slid into her DMs on social media. 

A clip of the dancer-actor's statement from her interview with a magazine was shared on social media platforms like Reddit, where a section of people appeared to have a hard time believing it.

When asked about the most famous person who slid into her DMs, Nora had told Grazia India, "You are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt." Her interview from September was shared on Reddit and attracted a range of hilarious reactions from people. 

One wrote, "Brad Pitt is not on Instagram lol." Another one commented on and shared a meme that said "I am embarrassed for her". A person joked about Brad's reaction to Nora's statement, and wrote, "Brad Pitt: I don't even know who you are."
 

Nora Fatehi / Brad Pitt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

2h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

4h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

5h | Splash
Pittachhara (on the right) has put up resistance against the aggression of the monoculture plantation (on the left). The blue square is Russel’s home. Photo: Courtesy

Pittachhara Conservation Initiative: A man’s fight to protect private forest patches in Khagrachhari

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

17h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

18h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

18h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back