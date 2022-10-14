Nora Fatehi reveals Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Nora Fatehi said Brad Pitt is the most famous person to have slid into her DMs.

Nora Fatehi recently spoke about Brad Pitt in an interview. She said the Hollywood actor was the "most famous person" to have slid into her DMs on social media.

A clip of the dancer-actor's statement from her interview with a magazine was shared on social media platforms like Reddit, where a section of people appeared to have a hard time believing it.

When asked about the most famous person who slid into her DMs, Nora had told Grazia India, "You are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt." Her interview from September was shared on Reddit and attracted a range of hilarious reactions from people.

One wrote, "Brad Pitt is not on Instagram lol." Another one commented on and shared a meme that said "I am embarrassed for her". A person joked about Brad's reaction to Nora's statement, and wrote, "Brad Pitt: I don't even know who you are."

