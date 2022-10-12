Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi. Photo: Collected

Shahjahan Bhuiyan, the Managing Director of Mirror Group, has sent Nora Fatehi a legal notice via email through a Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer, reports Bangla Tribune.

Last September, Nora was invited to perform in a show organised by Mirror group. The group had also paid her Rs15 lakh as advance. However, Nora's permission to enter was barred by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs due to the dollar crunch.

Later, Norah was requested to return the Rs15 lakh, but she remained unresponsive. However, the Mirror group remained hopeful that she would respond and return the sum.

While awaiting her response, the group learned that Nora signed up to perform in Dhaka for this year's 'Global Achievers Awards' on 18 November. The legal notice was issued and sent to her Mumbai address.

The legal notice stipulates that she returns the Rs15 lakh she was paid as advance to perform in an award show organised by Mirror magazine in December and, secondly, not perform in any other show in Dhaka until she returns the Rs15 lakh.