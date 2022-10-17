Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

Indian actor and dance artist Nora Fatehi has been denied permission to perform at the Global Achievers women entrepreneurship award show.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a notice in this regard Monday (17 October) citing the global dollar crisis and austerity measures as the reason behind the decision.

The ministry is discouraging bringing foreign artists for performances in Bangladesh due to the dollar price hike.

According to the notification, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi cannot be given permission to participate in the show arranged by Women Leadership Corporation to be held Tuesday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

Earlier in December, her visit was cancelled at a private award ceremony for the same reason.

