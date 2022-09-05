Nora Fatehi denied entry to perform in Bangladesh

Splash

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 12:41 pm

Related News

Nora Fatehi denied entry to perform in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 12:41 pm
Nora Fatehi denied entry to perform in Bangladesh

Bollywood artist Nora Fatehi was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka in mid-December to participate in an award ceremony but the visit has been cancelled as she was denied permission by the cultural affairs ministry.

Due to the dollar crunch, the ministry has halted bringing in any foreign artists to perform in the country. She may come to Bangladesh in January if the permit is issued, organiser of the event Shahjahan Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo.

Nora has danced to the tunes of legendary songs like "Saki Saki" and "Dilbar". Nora has grabbed the attention of people by appearing in several Bollywood films as an item song artist including – "Baahubali: The Beginning", "Kick 2", "Sher", "Loafer", "Satyameva Jayate", "Stree", "Bharat", "Batla House". 

Apart from Hindi, Nora is equally famous in South films. Her presence in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films also caught the eye of people. 

However, not only on the big screen, she is equally popular on the small screen and in music videos. 

Her performance in other reality shows like "Bigg Boss 9", "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", "Comedy Nights", "MTV Troll Police" is also eye-catching.

Top News

Nora Fatehi / Artist / dance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

23m | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

1h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

16h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

18h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

20h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride