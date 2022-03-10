Nolan casts Danny Deferarri as ‘Architect of the Nuclear Age’ Enrico Fermi. Photo: Collected

Christopher Nolan's next project, Oppenheimer, has found another star (Danny Deferrari) to portray the inventor of the nuclear power plant and esteemed member of the Manhattan Project, which culminated in the obliteration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The biopic is set to follow Robert J. Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) terrible and great journey towards ending World War II. The biopic is scheduled to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Christopher Nolan ropes in Cillian Murphy for his next project "Oppenheimer." Photo: Collected

The father of the atomic bomb and the architect of the first nuclear plant, respectively are also the central characters for the book the film is to be adapted from; American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Christopher Nolan is penning the script based on the Pulitzer winning biography that was 20 years in the making, as reported by Deadline.

The cast also features Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaid. True to Nolan's cloak and dagger approach to the marketing of his films, most details about characters are under wraps.

The film is surely set to be heavy and mind-bending if any of Nolan's previous work is to be used as markers to judge what the auteur has in store for us.