Nisho, Mehazabein's 'Redrum' to hit Chorki on 17 February

Popular actor Afran Nisho and Mehazabein Chowdhury's romantic whodunit "Redrum" will hit Chorki on 17 February.

Mehazabein shared a picture where she was shown sitting inside a jail cell donning a white saree. The picture caught the attention of social media users.

The recently released trailer of Vicky Zahed directorial "Redrum" reveals that the viral picture is from one of the scenes of the movie.

The trailer shows that the upcoming whodunit follows a thrilling quest of finding the murderer of a husband who has been killed in his own bedroom in the presence of his wife.

"I always love Vicky's stories. After reading the scripts of Redrum, I thought this could be my debut film for Chorki. The entire crew of the film was excellent," shares the former Lux-channel I winner Mehazabein.

"I am starring as a DB officer in Redrum. I had to change my look, speaking mannerism and walking patterns to blend in with the character of the film. All of us had to shed sweat for around 2 months to bring life to our characters," said Nisho.

The film also stars Manoj Kumar Pramanik, Sallha Khanam Nadia and veteran actor Azizul Hakim.