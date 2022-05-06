Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of GoT joins Jennifer Garner for a miniseries

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Photo: Collected
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Photo: Collected

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred in Game of Thrones, will act alongside Jennifer Garner in 'The Last Thing He Told Me.' Coster-Waldau has joined the cast as the protagonist, alongside Garner and Angourie Rice, according to Deadline. 

The miniseries will be directed by Olivia Newman, who also directed Where the Crawdads Sing, another bestseller adapted to a movie by Hello Sunshine.

Based on author Laura Dave's New York Times bestselling mystery novel of the same name, The limited series will be co-created by Dave and Josh Singer, the Academy Award-winning writers of Spotlight. 

Before being optioned by Reese Witherspoon's production firm (Hello Sunshine), 'The Last Thing He Told Me' was featured in her Book Club. Now Witherspoon will now serve as an executive producer on the series as well.

 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau / Jennifer Garner / miniseries

