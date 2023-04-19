Neymar, Bruna Biancardi to become parents

Popular Brazilian footballer Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announced their pregnancy on Wednesday (18 April).

Neymar and Bruna made the announcement through their Instagram accounts and posted pictures of them revealing Bruna's baby bump.

The post reads, "You're going to join a beautiful family, with my sister, grandmothers, uncles and aunts who already love you very much! See you soon son/daughter, we can't wait!"

The baby will be Neymar's second child after 11-year-old Davi Lucca.

According to media reports, the couple started dating in 2021. Though they kept their romantic relationship private.

They officially announced their relationship to the public through an Instagram post in January 2022.