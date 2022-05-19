New WB CEO wants to meet JK Rowling about more Harry Potter content

19 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
New WB CEO wants to meet JK Rowling about more Harry Potter content

The new CEO of Warner Bros David Zaslav is reportedly eager to meet with Harry Potter creator JK Rowling to discuss about new content.

The eight films of the Harry Potter franchise have left a lifelong impression on fans all over the world.

Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and where to find them" has also garnered appreciation among the audiences but could not reach the same heights as the Potter films did. 

Earlier, JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potte,r revealed that she is not planning to write a new book about her bestselling series Harry Potter.

Hence, Potter fans transferred their enthusiasm to the upcoming spinoffs.

However, an urge to see Harry, Ron and Hermione, played Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Charlotte Watson remains intact among fans.

Recently, the Harry Potter cast was seen in a reunion on HBO.

 

