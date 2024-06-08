New teaser of Arcane reveals fresh character look

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
08 June, 2024

As excitement grows for the return of the show, a new teaser trailer for 'Arcane' season 2 has been released, showcasing Vi's new outfit and her collaboration with Caitlyn. Set in the popular 'League of Legends' universe, the series dives into the conflict between the underground society of Zaun and the affluent city of Piltover, highlighting its impact on sisters Powder and Violet and their separation, as well as one scientist's efforts to end the violence. 

Starring Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, Arcane was a huge success for Netflix, earning critical acclaim and becoming the first streaming series to win the Emmy for 'Outstanding Animated Program.'

Considering that Arcane season 1 ended on a significant cliffhanger with Jinx launching a rocket at the Piltover council just as they were granting Zaun's independence, Vi's decision to join the Enforcers might be driven by various motives. One probable reason is her desire to lead the effort to capture her sister, aiming to ensure Jinx's survival in hopes of saving her.
 

Arcane / Anime

