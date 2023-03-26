New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy', one of the timeless patriotic songs in the country was written by late lyricist Ghazi Mazharul Anwar during the liberation war of Bangladesh. Since then, the song has been a part of our national life, and has been igniting the spirit of independence.The song was composed by late Anwar Parvez while Abdul Jabbar laid his voice. None of these three is alive today . However, a new rendition of the song was released yesterday on 25 March in the voice of artists in this generation in light of the celebration of Independence Day.

The song has been released on the YouTube channel named 'IPDC Amader Gaan.' Dithi Anwar, Yusuf Ahmed Khan, Konal, Ayan Chakladar, Tina Russell, Sandhi, Mehrab, Shanta Islam shared vocals in the new version.

Composed by Emon Saha, the overall planning and direction of the song was taken care of by Rashid Khan.

"The music arrangement of the new song is simply amazing. The song was mixed and mastered from Chennai. Of course, keeping the audience of this generation in mind, the song should be updated and presented to everyone. I believe everyone will like the song. Being a historical song, 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' will exist as long as Bangladesh exists, and my father will also live through this song after hundreds of years", said singer Dithi Anwar, daughter of Gazi Mazharul Anwar.

"It is my greatest achievement that I got to be associated with timeless songs like Joy Bangla Banglar Joy". I must express my gratitude to Dithi Apu, Upal Bhai and their entire family," said Yusuf Ahmed.