New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

Splash

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:44 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy', one of the timeless patriotic songs in the country was written by late lyricist Ghazi Mazharul Anwar during the liberation war of Bangladesh. Since then, the song has been a part of our national life, and has been igniting the spirit of independence.The song was composed by late Anwar Parvez while Abdul Jabbar laid his voice. None of these three is alive today . However, a new rendition of the song was released yesterday on  25 March in the voice of artists in this generation in light of the celebration of Independence Day.

The song has been released on the YouTube channel named 'IPDC Amader Gaan.' Dithi Anwar, Yusuf Ahmed Khan, Konal, Ayan Chakladar, Tina Russell, Sandhi, Mehrab, Shanta Islam shared vocals in the new version. 

Composed by Emon Saha, the overall planning and direction of the song was taken care of  by Rashid Khan. 

"The music arrangement of the new song is simply amazing. The song was mixed and mastered from Chennai. Of course, keeping the audience of this generation in mind, the song should be updated and presented to everyone. I believe everyone will like the song. Being a historical song, 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' will exist as long as Bangladesh exists, and my father will also live through this song after hundreds of years", said singer Dithi Anwar, daughter of Gazi Mazharul Anwar.

"It is my greatest achievement that I got to be associated with timeless songs like Joy Bangla Banglar Joy". I must express my gratitude to Dithi Apu, Upal Bhai and their entire family," said Yusuf Ahmed.

Features

Independence Day 2023 / song

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

26m | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

46m | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

1h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

1h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

1h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

1h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year