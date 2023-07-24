New Nasir Uddin Khan movie ‘Boli’ set to come soon

Actor Nasir Uddin Khan, from 'Myself Allen Swapan', has revealed that he is going to appear in a new movie, titled 'Boli', directed by Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury. In the movie, Nasir will play the role of an eccentric fisherman by the sea.

The shooting was done between April and May last year in the suburbs of Chattogram. A group of talented stage actors from both Chattogram and Dhaka will act in this movie.

The film acquired a government grant in 2021 and was produced by Piplu R Khan.

"I tried to be natural in the movie. I liked the story even more as it was shot by the sea," Nasir said about acting in the movie.

