New Game of Thrones prequel in the making

It looks like HBO will be bringing more stories from the universe of Game of Thrones on screen. A new feature film and a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros are currently in the making.

The project is still in its very early stages of development, HBO is searching for a writer. Additionally, HBO and Warner Bros intend to create a feature film that would serve as a prelude to a potential television series.

The narrative of Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, is well known to fans of George R R Martin's books. With the exception of Dorne, the trio conquered six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros using their army and dragons.

Although there were rumors of numerous spin-offs like 'Bloodmoon' shortly after the original series ended, only 'House of the Dragon' came to pass.

A follow-up series based on the beloved Jon Snow character played by Kit Harington is also being considered. Martin acknowledged that the idea originated with Harington, but he has not provided any further updates since.