New Game of Thrones prequel in the making

Splash

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:25 pm

New Game of Thrones prequel in the making

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
A Scene from Game of Thrones. Photo: Collected
A Scene from Game of Thrones. Photo: Collected

It looks like HBO will be bringing more stories from the universe of Game of Thrones on screen. A new feature film and a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros are currently in the making.

The project is still in its very early stages of development, HBO is searching for a writer. Additionally, HBO and Warner Bros intend to create a feature film that would serve as a prelude to a potential television series. 

The narrative of Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, is well known to fans of George R R Martin's books. With the exception of Dorne, the trio conquered six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros using their army and dragons.

Although there were rumors of numerous spin-offs like 'Bloodmoon' shortly after the original series ended, only 'House of the Dragon' came to pass.

A follow-up series based on the beloved Jon Snow character played by Kit Harington is also being considered. Martin acknowledged that the idea originated with Harington, but he has not provided any further updates since.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

42m | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

6h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

9h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

32m | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

6h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka