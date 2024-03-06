The new 'Final Destination' movie in production

The sixth edition of the Final Destination series, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is in production.The news was shared by Craig Perry, one of the producers of the movie, on social media. "After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can," Perry said.

Christian Sebaldt, the movie's cinematographer, also hinted at production on his Instagram. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct the movie, with Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor writing the script.The film will be produced for New Line Cinema.

While we don't know much about the story yet, it is likely to follow the same idea as the other Final Destination movies. They usually involve a group of friends trying to escape death after one of them has a vision of a deadly accident. The film is set to come out in 2025, which is the 25th anniversary of the first movie in the series. Perry mentioned they'll release it in theatres, possibly in IMAX.

