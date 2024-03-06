The new 'Final Destination' movie in production

Splash

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:58 pm

The new 'Final Destination' movie in production

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:58 pm
The new &#039;Final Destination&#039; movie in production

The sixth edition of the Final Destination series, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is in production.The news was shared by Craig Perry, one of the producers of the movie, on social media. "After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can," Perry said.

Christian Sebaldt, the movie's cinematographer, also hinted at production on his Instagram. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct the movie, with Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor writing the script.The film will be produced for New Line Cinema. 

While we don't know much about the story yet, it is likely to follow the same idea as the other Final Destination movies. They usually involve a group of friends trying to escape death after one of them has a vision of a deadly accident. The film is set to come out in 2025, which is the 25th anniversary of the first movie in the series. Perry mentioned they'll release it in theatres, possibly in IMAX.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Final Destination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

18m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

6h | Videos