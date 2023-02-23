New Chorki original Internsheep releasing today

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 11:19 am

A brand new Chorki original series 'Internsheep' is set to release today on the OTT platform, directed by Rezaur Rahman. The trailer of the series came to Chorki's official YouTube channel on 18 February.

The storyline is based on a new intern, Subhro (Shommo Jyoti), joining an advertising agency. The story unfolds as the new intern tries to adapt to the immense pressure of working in an agency.

Contemporary actors and media personalities like Shampa Reza, Jon Kabir and Morshedul Islam Mishu are among the cast. Priyontee Urbee, Mir Rabby, Sadia Ayman, Saif Imam and Taslima Hossain Nodi are among the other cast.

