A new 'Carrie' adaptation is in the works

Famous horror director Mike Flanagan is set to direct a new TV adaptation of Stephen King's 'Carrie' for Amazon Prime Video. The adaptation will span across eight episodes, and Flanagan will be the co-writer and executive producer of the project.

Flanagan is known for his past works on Stephen King adaptations such as 'Doctor Sleep' and 'Gerald's Game'. Reports from Variety and Deadline reveal that a writers' room has been established, signaling that production could begin soon, though no cast has been announced. The production has not announced a release date yet.

'Carrie', King's first published novel, tells the story of a bullied girl with telekinetic powers. The novel was famously adapted in 1976, with Sissy Spacek in the lead role. Flanagan's adaptation follows a 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

