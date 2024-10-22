A new 'Carrie' adaptation is in the works

Splash

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:46 pm

A new 'Carrie' adaptation is in the works

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Famous horror director Mike Flanagan is set to direct a new TV adaptation of Stephen King's 'Carrie' for Amazon Prime Video. The adaptation will span across eight episodes, and Flanagan will be the co-writer and executive producer of the project.

Flanagan is known for his past works on Stephen King adaptations such as 'Doctor Sleep' and 'Gerald's Game'. Reports from Variety and Deadline reveal that a writers' room has been established, signaling that production could begin soon, though no cast has been announced. The production has not announced a release date yet.

'Carrie', King's first published novel, tells the story of a bullied girl with telekinetic powers. The novel was famously adapted in 1976, with Sissy Spacek in the lead role. Flanagan's adaptation follows a 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Carrie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

44m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

54m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

19m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

2h | Videos