Netflix's holiday highlights: Top English Christmas films and series of 2023

Netflix, a leading OTT platform, has become a treasure trove of holiday entertainment, especially during this cheerful time.

This year is no different as the streaming platform has a selection of English-language Christmas movies and series from its 2023 line-up.

The Claus Family 3

The Claus Family 3, a continuation of the 2020 movie The Claus Family, tells the story of Jules, a young boy destined to inherit Santa's legacy. Released on Netflix on November 8, 2023, and directed by Ruben Vandenborgh, this film concludes the Claus family trilogy. It depicts Santa's looming retirement and the family's challenges that follow.

The cast includes Mo Bakker, Dieter Hallervord, Jan Decleir, and Tanja Jess. The movie follows Jules as he gears up to take over his grandfather's role as Santa, amidst disruptions caused by a mischievous toymaker. Will the Claus family uphold the holiday spirit in this heartwarming finale?

Family Switch

Released on November 30, 2023, and directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, "Family Switch" is a comedy about two rival families, the Kellers and the Johnsons, who accidentally switch bodies during a unique planetary alignment.

Starring Jennifer Garner, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Maya Rudolph, and Ed Helms, the movie combines humor with heartfelt messages of empathy and understanding, making it an ideal family-friendly Christmas comedy.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

This half-hour CG animated special, a prequel to the 2022 film "The Bad Guys," was released on November 30, 2023. Directed by Bret Haaland, it features the voices of Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Mallory Low.

The special follows the criminal crew from the original movie as they navigate holiday hurdles, encounter mischievous reindeer, and rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.

Christmas as Usual

Directed by Petter Holmsen and released on December 6, 2023, "Christmas as Usual" is a delightful blend of comedy and cultural exploration. The story centers around Thea, who plans a traditional Norwegian Christmas in her hometown, but the arrival of her Indian boyfriend, Jashan, brings a whirlwind of cultural clashes and humorous moments.

Starring Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, and Marit Andreassen, the film highlights the fusion of Indian and Norwegian traditions in a heartwarming, comedic setting.

Yoh! Christmas!

Premiering on December 15, 2023, "Yoh! Christmas!" is a light-hearted and romantic series about Thando, who creates a fictional boyfriend to meet family expectations during the holidays.

Created by Johnny and Tiffany Barbuzano, and starring Katlego Lebogang, Siya Sepotokele, Sivuyile Ngesi, Anthony Oseyemi, and Didi Makobane, the series follows Thando's humorous attempts to maintain her ruse, combining laughter, love, and festive charm.