Netflix whodunnit 'Glass Onion' teases Elon Musk parallels

Splash

BSS/AFP
16 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:36 am

Related News

Netflix whodunnit 'Glass Onion' teases Elon Musk parallels

BSS/AFP
16 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:36 am
Netflix whodunnit &#039;Glass Onion&#039; teases Elon Musk parallels

World's richest man. Tech tycoon. Social media mogul. Elon Musk goes by many labels, but is he also the inspiration for Netflix's new whodunnit "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"?

In the movie, a detective played by Daniel Craig investigates a murder on the private Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron.

Bron, played by Edward Norton, is a brash entrepreneur and self-proclaimed genius who has made multiple fortunes with different companies. He delights in confounding those around him with his latest whims and riddles.

Since the mystery-satire first premiered at the Toronto film festival in September, critics have noted parallels to Musk, who founded SpaceX, runs Tesla and recently bought Twitter.

Vanity Fair said the film skewered "the foolish, and at times dangerous, messianics of the tech industry," calling Miles a "melange" of Musk and Steve Jobs.

Meanwhile, Mashable noted the film's "none-too-subtle scathing and silly send-up of Elon Musk."

"If you think the shoe fits, then they were probably in our conversation," teased Norton at a Los Angeles press conference on Tuesday.

"But I also think Miles is kind of like the Carly Simon song 'You're so vain, you probably think this song is about you'," he added.

"I think a lot of (tech billionaires) will think it's about them. And that's fine!"

Writer-director Rian Johnson ("Star Wars: The Last Jedi") said the character was not based on just one real-life figure. He told journalists that "taking the piss out of any specific person just was not all that interesting."

But, he said the movie was about "our relationship as a society to these Willy Wonka characters who we, on one hand, want to throw elephant poop at, but on the other hand... have some weird childlike wish that they will actually create a chocolate factory and solve all our problems."

Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter.

"Glass Onion," a sequel to 2019's "Knives Out" -- which was loosely inspired by Agatha Christie's novels -- will be the first Netflix film to play in major US theatre chains for a one-week run, as the streamer experiments with new revenue sources.

It comes out in theatres on November 23, and will be available on streaming a month later.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery / netflix / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

43m | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

14h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

15h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday