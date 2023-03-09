Netflix watch list to binge this weekend

Netflix is one of the largest streaming platforms with the highest subscription worldwide. The world's leading streaming site has over 209 million paid memberships in over 109 countries.

Among streaming services they are at the top of their game, but, recently there has been a fall in their viewership. Hence, they are trying to regain their viewership by bringing quality content back on the site. On that note here are some new releases to watch on Netflix this weekend.

Chris Rock: Selective outrage

Release date: 4 March

After all the backlash from last year's Oscars Awards, Chris Rock finally opens up about the infamous "slap" and his side of the story. After almost a year of the incident, he gets back at Will Smith with his special Netflix lifestream.

He also spoke on victimhood culture, racism, spoiling his kids and the Kardashians.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Release: 8 March

The story of this docuseries is based on the infamous disappearance of the Malaysian flight MH370. The actual disappearance occurred nine years ago and how the plane vanished is still a mystery.

Netflix's adaptation of the story was produced by Harry Hewland and directed by Loise Malkinson. The docuseries dives into the disappearance of the passengers, the global search operations and the plausible reasons behind the plane vanishing.

Faraway

Release: 8 March

Faraway is a multilingual rom-com starring Naomi Krauss, directed by Vanessa Jopp and written by Jane Ainscough and Alex Kendall.

The romantic movie is mixed with drama and comedy making it a good mix. It is also considered to be one of the top Netflix movies of 2023.

You Season 4 Part 2

Release: 9 March

You Season 4 Part 2. Photo: Collected.

The American psychological thriller series is back with part 2 of the fourth season. After a month-long wait, it will finally be available for the fans to watch this weekend.

The series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, developed by Greg Berlanti and produced by Berlanti Productions.

Outlast

Release: 10 March

Outlast: 16 survivalists competing for $1 million. Photo: Collected.

The next pick "Outcast" depicts a story of 16 survivalists' in the extreme Alaskan wild, they get a chance to compete for a massive cash prize. However, to win the ultimate prize the lone wolves must be part of a team.

The Alaskan survival show will be released on 10 March and will go on for 8 episodes. In those episodes, the survivors will compete for a $1 million prize.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Release: 10 March

Idris Alba in "Luther". Photo: Collected

Our last pick tells a story about a serial killer terrorizing London while detective John Luther sits behind bars. His failure to capture the psychopath haunts him which leads him to break out of prison to get the job done.

"Luther: The Fallen Sun" was directed by Jamie Payne, while Edris Alba and Andy Seriks are among the cast of the movie.