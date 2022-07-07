Netflix star Jerry Harris gets 12-year jail sentence
The investigation of Jerry sparked after a Texas mother accused him of sexually abusing her twin sons
Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, who starred in Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Cheer," has been sentenced to 12 -year imprisonment.
Earlier in February, Jerry pleaded guilty of being involved with child pornography and travelling across state lines to be sexually involved with a child, reports BBC.
Jerry also admitted exchanging vulgar pictures with a couple of children living across 3 states.
He is also sentenced to 8 years of supervised release after prison.
