Netflix star Jerry Harris gets 12-year jail sentence

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, who starred in Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Cheer," has been sentenced to 12 -year imprisonment.

Earlier in February, Jerry pleaded guilty of being involved with child pornography and travelling across state lines to be sexually involved with a child, reports BBC.

Jerry also admitted exchanging vulgar pictures with a couple of children living across 3 states.

He is also sentenced to 8 years of supervised release after prison.

The investigation of Jerry sparked after a Texas mother accused him of sexually abusing her twin sons.