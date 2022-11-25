Netflix show 1899 accused of stealing concept from indie comic Black Silence

Splash

1899 is currently trending no 1 in Netflix Bangladesh

‘1899’ poster collage. Photo: collected
‘1899’ poster collage. Photo: collected

Netflix's new show '1899' has been garnering praise from fans and critics alike. The science-fiction, period thriller has been praised for its mind-bending concept and dark tone. 

An independent cartoonist has accused the show of stealing a pivotal concept from their work, a 2016 comic. 

'1899', a German multilingual show, is set at the end of the 19th century. A recurring motif on the show is pyramids, including visuals of a mysterious giant pyramid in a dark, dystopian-looking desert.

On Sunday, Brazilian comic creator Mary Cagnin posted a long Twitter thread wherein she highlighted several similarities between her 2016 comic 'Black Silence' and the show. 

Tweeting in Portuguese, she wrote, "I'M IN SHOCK. The day I found out that the 1899 series is just IDENTICAL to my comic Black Silence, published in 2016."

After receiving support from her followers and some viewers of the show for her Twitter thread, Mary responded with, "I'm tired of crying. Thank you to everyone who has read this far and to all my readers for all the support I receive. Countless people in the Insta inbox commenting on the similarities. I'll see the procedures I should take. If there is anything that can be done."

