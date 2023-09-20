Netflix releases teaser of David Beckham's docuseries 'Beckham'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix has released the trailer for Beckham, a four-part documentary series that explores the life and career of one of the most famous and stylish soccer players, David Beckham.

The trailer shows footage of Beckham as a child and as a young player before he joined Manchester United and his modest background in East London.

"I never really did well at school," he says.

"All I ever really wanted to do was play football."

The trailer also features interviews with Victoria Beckham, who reveals how they met and how they kept their relationship secret.

"We would meet in car parks, and that's not as seedy as it sounds," she says.

"Classy!" he adds.

The trailer shows how Beckham became a global star and a media sensation and established the stag quote 'Bend it like Beckham' with many ads as his career progressed in England. He says the fame didn't change him, but others say it did.

The trailer also teases Beckham's conflict with legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson. It covers his time at Real Madrid, his family life, and his success.

Over a night the 1999 Ballon d'Or runner-up became the most hated man in England.

"I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping. It took a toll on me. I never even knew myself," he says in the trailer.

The docuseries was directed by Fisher Stevens, and co-executive produced by David Garnder and Gary Neville.

According to the official synopsis, the series "tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon,"

The docu-series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal, and definitive story of one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time."

Beckham has had a huge year in 2023. His MLS expansion team Inter Miami FC signed Lionel Messi, who is considered one of the best players ever, along with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The documentary will also feature a surprising cameo from his former United manager Fergie aka Alex Ferguson.

The two had a famous fallout as Beckham became a pop culture icon, which resulted in the midfielder getting stitches after Ferguson unintentionally kicked a boot at him in 2003.

Becks left for Real Madrid that same year.

And in the documentary, he said about the media attention on his marriage with Spice Girl Victoria, "My life had become something different. It definitely didn't change me."

 

