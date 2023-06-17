Netflix to open restaurant, featuring Bangladeshi-origin British chef Nadiya Hussain

The world's largest streaming site Netflix is expanding its horizons by opening its very own restaurant "Netflix Bites" on 30 June in Los Angeles.

Netflix's limited-time pop-up will feature chefs including Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott and Nadiya Hussain, reports CNBC.

Nadiya Hussain is the winner of "Great British Bake Off" series six and has her own BBC cookery series. Her latest show "Nadiya's Simple Spices" will be available for streaming on BBC Two later this year.

The celebrity chefs will come together to create a tasting menu which Netflix says will give "fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience."

"Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome," Michelin star chef Curtis Stone said in a statement, reports CTV news.

Netflix Bites which is located in the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood will be available for a short period of time. The pop-up restaurant will open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. and serve brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 30 June.