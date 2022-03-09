Netflix lands Shonda Rhimes murder mystery series

Splash

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 03:51 pm

Shonda Rimes&#039; murder mystery &quot;The Residence&quot; is based on non-fiction book, “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” Photo: Collected
Shonda Rimes' murder mystery "The Residence" is based on non-fiction book, “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” Photo: Collected

Netflix has announced the arrival of Shonda Rhimes' new murder mystery series 'The Residence.'

After delivering stellar shows like "Bridgerton" and "Inventing Anna," limited series about the con artist Anna Sorokin who swindled thousands of dollars from her victims, on Netflix, Shonda Rhimes is back with another juicy tale.

Shonda will be the executive producer of the upcoming whodunit.

The eight episode series set in White House is inspired from New York Times bestselling non-fiction book, "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House," by Anderson Bower which includes points of views of the staffs who have worked for America's first families including Kennedy, Reagan, Clinton, and Obama

The official synopsis of the series reads: "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion." The Residence will be the juiciest version White House with a classic Shonda style twist.

The cast of "The Residence" has not been revealed yet.

Shonda's company Shondaland began producing TV series for Netflix in 2017.

The second installment of her series "Bridgerton" will hit Netflix on 25 March.

