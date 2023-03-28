Netflix gets legal notice for The Big Bang Theory's 'offensive and deeply hurtful' line on Madhuri Dixit

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 01:35 pm

Related News

Netflix gets legal notice for The Big Bang Theory's 'offensive and deeply hurtful' line on Madhuri Dixit

Political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to Netflix seeking the removal of The Big Bang Theory from the streaming platform.

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

OTT giant Netflix has received a legal notice from political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar over one of the episodes of its popular show The Big Bang Theory. Kumar demanded the removal of the show from the streaming platform and called it offensive as well as defamatory. He also accused the content of promoting sexism and misogyny.

In the first episode of The Big Bang Theory's second season, Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper, went on to compare Aishwarya Rai with Madhuri Dixit. In a scene, he called Aishwarya 'a poor man's Madhuri Dixit.' In response, the character Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, says, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

Referring to the scene, Mithun Vijay Kumar has stated to take further legal action against Netflix if they fail to respond or do not comply with the demands made in the notice.

In a statement, he said, "It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity."

"I strongly believe that streaming service providers must take such issues seriously and act quickly to address any instances of offensive or defamatory content. Furthermore, streaming service providers should be proactive in preventing such content from being streamed. This can be achieved through clear guidelines and rigorous screening processes for all the content published. Ultimately, streaming services have a significant influence over the content that is consumed by millions of individuals, and with this influence comes a responsibility to ensure that the content they offer is respectful, inclusive, and free from harmful stereotypes. I hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all streaming services providers to work towards creating a more equitable and respectful media landscape," he concluded.

The Big Bang Theory / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

2h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

2h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

3h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

20h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year