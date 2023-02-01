Netflix celebrates Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films' with 'The Romantics'

Netflix will globally celebrate famous Indian film-maker Yash Chopra and his production house, Yash Raj Films' (YRF) rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a new four-part docu-series titled "The Romantics."

The star-studded, four-part docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF's impact in making Bollywood a household name globally, reports India Times.

"The Romantics" will be released globally on 14 February this year as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the "Father of Romance" in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others.

Smriti Mundhra directed the series, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of "Indian Matchmaking" and the "Never Have I Ever" franchise. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated film-maker's docu-series, "The Romantics", will open up the year for Netflix's unscripted slate in India in 2023.

"Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra's films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we're partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra's journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history," said Monika Shergill, vice president of Content, Netflix India.