Netflix celebrates Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films' with 'The Romantics'

Splash

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

Netflix celebrates Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films' with 'The Romantics'

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 01:53 pm

Netflix will globally celebrate famous Indian film-maker Yash Chopra and his production house, Yash Raj Films' (YRF) rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a new four-part docu-series titled "The Romantics."

The star-studded, four-part docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF's impact in making Bollywood a household name globally, reports India Times. 

"The Romantics" will be released globally on 14 February this year as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the "Father of Romance" in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others.

Smriti Mundhra directed the series, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of "Indian Matchmaking" and the "Never Have I Ever" franchise. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated film-maker's docu-series, "The Romantics", will open up the year for Netflix's unscripted slate in India in 2023.

"Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra's films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we're partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra's journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history," said Monika Shergill, vice president of Content, Netflix India.

Top News

The Romantics / Yash Chopra / Yash Raj Films

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

6h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

4h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

4h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

19h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms