Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

A British newspaper publisher began Tuesday its court appeal against a judge's ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, arguing that she knew the letter would potentially be published.(AP)

Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan Markle's animated family series "Pearl" as the streaming platform hew its animated content.

Netflix decided to stop developing several projects, including Meghan's series as part of its strategic decisions on creating animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decisions.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had announced last year that Meghan would be an executive producer of "Pearl". The series was planned to be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Archewell Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netflix also decided not to move forward with two animated kids' series "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses."