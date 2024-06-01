Nepali film industry to be renamed 'Cinemandu'

Posters of Nepali films. Photo: Collected
Posters of Nepali films. Photo: Collected

The Nepali film industry, often known as 'Kollywood,' is going to be called "Cinemandu."

This decision was reached unanimously during a meeting involving various film-related organisations at the Film Development Board, as stated by Nawal Khadka, the President of the Nepal Film Producers Association.

During the discussions, three names were proposed, but 'Cinemandu' received unanimous agreement, reports English Sahitya Post. 

Key representatives from the Film Producers Association, the Film Association, the Indigenous Film Association, and others participated in the meeting and collectively endorsed the new name.

The finalised name, 'Cinemandu,' will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of Nepal, which will present it during a cabinet meeting. 

Once approved by the cabinet meeting, the Nepali film industry will officially be known as 'Cinemandu.'

