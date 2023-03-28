Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit against ex wife and brother, seeks ₹100 crore in damages

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 11:50 am

Related News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit against ex wife and brother, seeks ₹100 crore in damages

Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a defamation case against Aaliya Siddiqui and brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui. He demanded ₹100 crore and a written apology letter.

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking ₹100 crore damages from his former wife Aaliya Siddiqui alias Zainab Siddiqui. He also accused brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui in the matter of making defamatory and false statements against him. 

According to the news agency PTI, the actor has also sought a written apology from his former wife and brother. In the suit, he mentioned that Shamasuddin who was his manager in 2008, "blindly" assigned all financial work to him. It also alleged that Shamasuddin started cheating and defrauding Nawazuddin and purchased properties using the actor's money.

It further claimed that when the actor learnt about the fraud and raised queries, to which Shamasuddin instigated his ex-wife, Aaliya, to file a false case against Nawazuddin. Recently the actor and Aaliya were embroiled in a property dispute.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin also urged the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him. He accused them of misappropriating ₹21 crores from him.

The suit also stated that when the actor demanded that properties be returned to him, Shamasuddin and Aaliya teamed up against him and started blackmailing via "cheap videos and comments on social media." The matter will be reportedly heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla as per the news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, reacting to the defamation suit, Shamas levied multiple accusations on Nawazuddin. In a tweet, he accused the actor of 'ruining' eleven years of his life and committing 11 other serious offences. He also claimed that the actor has been married thrice. Sharing a long list of such claims, Shamas wrote in Hindi, "Dear brother #NawazuddinSiddiqui these are not allegations but emotions."

Nawazuddin made headlines back in January when Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at Nawazuddin's home in Mumbai. She had returned with their kids--Shora and Yaani from Dubai. The actor's mother filed a complaint against her over a property dispute.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui / defamation case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

37m | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

42m | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

2h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

18h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

22h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year