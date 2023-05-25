National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 124th birth anniversary today

UNB
25 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:51 am

National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 124th birth anniversary today

UNB
25 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:51 am
Thursday (25 May) marks the 124th birth anniversary of the country's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, known and regarded as the 'rebel poet' for his iconoclastic and majestic literary creations in several genres of Bengali literature.

Born in the Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899, Nazrul had inspired people to fight against injustice and repression through his fiery poems and other majestic literary creations throughout his career.

Different government and non-government organisations and cultural platforms aimed to observe the day with separate programmes featuring cultural performances and discussions on the life and works of the revered literateur.

Earlier the government announced the theme of the birth anniversary celebration of the national poet as the 'Agnibinar Shatabarsha: Bangabandhur Chetanai Shanitarup'.

The national poet's birth anniversary is being observed in Trishal in Mymensingh, Doulatpur in Cumilla, Tewta in Manikganj, and Karpasdanga in Chuadanga and Chattogram, all of which are significant locations for the poet.

This year's main celebration of the birth anniversary is a three-day festival, set to be held at Darirampur of Trishal in Mymensingh, jointly organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the local district administration. 

TV and radio stations including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, alongside private television channels, have prepared to show the live telecast of the inaugural ceremony and air special programmes highlighting the 124th birth anniversary of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

 

