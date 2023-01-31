National Film Award recipients for 2021 announced

Every year, the government honours artists in various categories, for their contributions to the film industry.The award is considered to be one the most prestigious prizes given for films in Bangladesh.

Thirty-four awards will be given in 27 categories this year.

Noted artistes Doly Jahur and Ilias Kanchan have been honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their contributions to the film industry.

'Lal Moroger Jhuti' and Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's 'Nonajoler Kabbo' have been jointly announced as winners in the 'Best Film' category.

The 'Best Director' prize will go to Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, for 'Nonajoler Kabbo'.

'Dhar', directed by Aka Reza Ghalib, won the award in the best short film category, while 'Bodhobhumite Ekdin' got the award for the best documentary category.

Siam Ahmed and Mir Sabbir Mahmud were named the best actors for leading role in film 'Mridha Bonam Mridha' and 'Raatjaga Fool, respectively'

The best actress in leading role award 2021 went to Ajmeri Haque for the film 'Rehana Maryam Noor' and Tasnova Tamanna for 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

The best-supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for the film 'Nona Joler Kabbo' while Shampa Reza won the best supporting actress award for the film 'Padma Puran'.

Md Abdul Mannan (Joyraj) was awarded best actor in a negative role for the film 'Lal Moroger Jhuti'. Probhash Kumar Bhattacharya (Milon) got the award for comedy in the film 'Mridha Bonam Mridha.'

Afia Tabassum (Afia Jahin Jayma) won the best child artiste award for the film 'Rehana Maroam Nur', while a special award on the children division went to Jannatul Mawa Jhilik for the film 'Ja Harie Jai'.

Sujeyo Sham bagged the best music director's award for the 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon' film. KM Abdullah Al Murtaza Muhin won the award in the best singer category for film 'Padma Puran', while the best singer female award went to Chandana Majumder (film 'Padma Puran').

The best lyricist award went to the late Gazi Mazharul Anwar for the song of the 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon' film.

Sujeyo Sham won the best composer award for the film 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon'. The best story writer award went to Rezwana Shahriar Sumit for the film 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

The other award winners are: Nurul Alam Atik (screenwriter), Towqir Ahmed (dialogue), Samir Ahmed (best editing), Shihab Nurun Nabi (best art direction), Syed Kashef Shahbazi, Sumon Kumar Sarkar and Mazharul Islam Razu (jointly for best cinematographer), Shaiba Talukder (sound designer), idila Kasrin Farid (costume and design) and Md Farukh and Md Farhad Reza Milon jointly won the best makeup artists award.