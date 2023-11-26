Naruto's live-action adaptation in the works?

Almost a little over twenty years after its animation debut, the manga and anime adaptation, 'Naruto' is set to take a leap to live-action.

The screenwriter for the live-action Naruto movie, Tasha Huo, has hinted that a film adaptation is in the works,sharing that the next project will be taking on the ninja world for Lionsgate.

Huo, who is known for developing scripts for the Red Sonja live-action movie, as well as the upcoming Tomb Raider animated series for Netflix, said, "I'm so inspired by these characters already that it's exciting to just take a part of their journey and try to tell that fun story in a way that would appeal to me as a fan."

Anime fans around the world are delighted to hear the announcement, after having witnessed the live-action adaptations of shows like Rurouni Kenshin, One Piece, Bleach, City Hunter, and others.

However, while this update doesn't confirm a release date and/or any casting news, it hints that the Naruto movie is still in the works.