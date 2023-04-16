Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin gets censor board nod 

Splash

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 06:08 pm

Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin gets censor board nod 

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 06:08 pm
Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin gets censor board nod 

'Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin', a movie based on Hasan Azizul Haque's 'Bidhobaader Kotha', has just received the censor board's approval and is now cleared for screening in domestic theatres.

Produced by TM Films, 'Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin' is directed by Akram Khan.  The movie, which was made a few years ago, has already been screened and has received awards at various film festivals around the world.  

The founder and CEO of TM Films, Farzana Munny, stated, "We began our journey with the ambition of producing homegrown films of an international calibre.  We intended TM Films to start off with a movie about our epic Liberation War.  We collaborated on the production of this government-funded movie. I'm hoping people will watch it at our domestic theatres with interest."

Recently, this film was awarded the best film at the Bangalore International Film Festival in India.  Earlier, the movie brought honour to the country by being nominated for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Popular actress Jaya Ahsan has played one of the central characters in the film, while Fariha Shams played the role of Jaya's sister.  Iresh Zaker and Rownak Hasan also feature in 'Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin' and play the role of two brothers.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

10h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

10h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

22h | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

31m | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

1h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

1h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 