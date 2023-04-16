Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin gets censor board nod 

'Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin', a movie based on Hasan Azizul Haque's 'Bidhobaader Kotha', has just received the censor board's approval and is now cleared for screening in domestic theatres.

Produced by TM Films, 'Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin' is directed by Akram Khan. The movie, which was made a few years ago, has already been screened and has received awards at various film festivals around the world.

The founder and CEO of TM Films, Farzana Munny, stated, "We began our journey with the ambition of producing homegrown films of an international calibre. We intended TM Films to start off with a movie about our epic Liberation War. We collaborated on the production of this government-funded movie. I'm hoping people will watch it at our domestic theatres with interest."

Recently, this film was awarded the best film at the Bangalore International Film Festival in India. Earlier, the movie brought honour to the country by being nominated for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Popular actress Jaya Ahsan has played one of the central characters in the film, while Fariha Shams played the role of Jaya's sister. Iresh Zaker and Rownak Hasan also feature in 'Nakshi Kaanthar Jamin' and play the role of two brothers.