Nachiketa-Manik duet ‘Neel Parakiya’ drops today

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 10:37 am

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 10:37 am
Nachiketa Chakraborty and Amirul Momenin Manik are collaborating on a music video titled 'Neel Parakiya', composed by Parvez Jewel and produced by Shahriar Palak under the banner of Theater Music Factory. Manik wrote the song and tuned it. 'Neel Parakiya' will be released on the YouTube channel named 'Manik Music' on 21 September, Thursday.

"Extramarital affairs has become a disease nowadays. Countless happy and beautiful families have been and are being destroyed by this decadence," Nachiketa said about the subject matter of the song. "I think breaking up a family and killing all the members of a family is an equal crime to me. Manik and I sang Neel Parakiya together to create awareness against this." 

Nachiketa and Manik have collaborated in several songs before. Later, Manik composed two more songs titled 'College Life' and 'Tumi Kon Partir Lok' with lyrics and music by Nachiketa.

Besides music, Manik practices literature and works in journalism. Manik received the Unesco Club Journalism Award in Journalism. 

 

