MY VALENTINE 1979-2024 PANDORA'S BOX

And so...

Our love is what gives us warmth in winter

The hypnotic summer breeze

adorns our mutual affection, while spring reigns supreme in our closeness !

Delve into our eyes to see the shine in them, which are the stars that light

Our sweet haven

Our mutual trust is the sunshine dazzling, bright...

Here, happiness is neither strewn with flowers without thorns

Nor coloured like the rainbow...

We are strengthened against all odds by our understanding and unborrowed euphoria .

Astoundingly, we are each other's shade from the scorching sun of life !

To witness it, just follow the path to the shores of

Our sweet haven

To the land of the rising sun, hand in hand

We walk to the unknown...

Open our Pandora's box out there and to your utter amazement...

Here are dreams that we had never dreamt of before!

Absolute paradise on earth !

Here are eyes full of desire ,

Thirst, for dreams coming true ,

Heartbeat stopping,

And time coming to a standstill...

Our being drenched by the waterfall of love, we sit, gazing at the setting sun.

Perfumed breeze,fetched from heaven, tenderly brushes past us while we, hand in hand, weave images of love , hope and poetry!

Aeons ago, he had coaxed , "are you my poetry?"

I had whispered, yes...

On this day

The angels decend with their inspirational gifts, leaving me wondering what had brought out the poet in me!

"What is love without you, my love?

When you depart"

I murmur, "it will be my annihilation !"

Our intense urge to to be each other's for life here and the hereafter, surges up... tsunami-like!

All these , flying out of the Pandora's box!

We move on, crooning an old favourite...

"When you are far apart or when you are near me...

Love me with all of your heart or not at all...

Don't give me your love for a moment or an hour

Love me always as you've loved me from the start...

With every beat of your heart..."

He stopped to cup my face in his strong palms , looking intensely into my eyes...suddenly there was silence all around except for the pounding of two hearts