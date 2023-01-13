My final phrase, drop of ink, breath and heave, and my final everything

Splash

Syed Faizanul Hussaini
13 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 11:38 am

Related News

My final phrase, drop of ink, breath and heave, and my final everything

A would-be letter from six feet beneath the ground from my father, Syed Faizul Hussaini

Syed Faizanul Hussaini
13 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 11:38 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

 

When I pass, I don't want you to remember my words. If you end up reading every poem, every verse I wrote and you cannot find yourself between the lines, know I fought my pen every single time as everything I write must have an ending and you are a poem that I'll leave for you to start.

Remember, as I'm gone, I cannot speak but listen to what you say. So, speak about all those moments we have shared with a big smile. All those dances we have danced by forgetting about all the weight of the world. Never forget the times we have cried together, fought together and laughed together. Because indeed those are the moments which I want us to be remembered by. 

Don't just shut your eyes and pray to God that I return, instead open your eyes and try to embrace all the things I have left behind. Probably that's nothing, but that is all I have left behind. Give generously, not just money but love and empathy and remember me in every inch of it. 

When I pass, I don't want you to remember my words instead collect our moments like untitled poems. Poems that could've been but never were because no poem can match seeing you grow. When I pass, I don't want you to remember my words because poetry gives life to dead words so let's not kill a memory just to see it unearthed in broken verse.

Memory is a complicated space. There are certain things that never leave your mind, even if just for a second; some phrases, touches, and gestures are always there in the back of your mind. Then there's your memory, which I won't let go of until the harshness of the new reality erases it.

Yet, there will be days when you forget about me. Then there will be days when my remembrance will make you uncomfortable. However, because I no longer give you flowers, the first thing you'll do when you get up is miss me. You will not be able to ignore my presence on your writing table for even a second. I understand that love that goes unspoken remains love, but I wish we could leave flowers, messages, notes, and modest presents for everyone we've loved.

I hope you remember this moment long after the flowers have faded and you can no longer see the dimple on my left cheek. I hope you remember how much we loved each other, and that no matter how short my life was, it was still more than many people got in their whole lifetimes.

Love me through your prayers. Always recall the moments. The specific moment, where I have wrapped you around with my arms for our hearts to kiss. Remember my laughter. Record it in your mind and keep playing it like an anthem of love until your ears could hear the melody of joy again. 

When you'll miss me a bit too much, light my favorite candle, let the air waft and let the natural perfume fill the room just like how I breathe you in. 

Carry a piece of me wherever you go.

I don't want you to remember my words when I'm gone. Write your own to remember me. Write them wild and write them bold.  They can be written with or without words. Write them until you cannot remember my words. Write them until I live through yours.

Syed Faizul Hussaini / poetry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'