My Chemical Romance shares new music after 8 years

Splash

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:16 am

Their previous song was ‘Fake Your Death’ released in 2014 which was included on their greatest hits album. The recent release is a 6-minute track called ‘The Foundations of Decay’

My Chemical Romance shares new music after 8 years. Photo: Collected
On Thursday, My Chemical Romance released their first new song in eight years. 

Their previous song was 'Fake Your Death' released in 2014 which was included on their greatest hits album. The recent release is a 6-minute track called 'The Foundations of Decay'.

After the band announced their separation in 2013, fans were given 'Fake Your Death', as a parting gift which was intended for the band's unfinished fifth album. 

During the six-minute epic, Gerad Way comments on the 9/11 attacks, having previously discussed how this led to the formation of My Chemical Romance.

My Chemical Romance / Music

