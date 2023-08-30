'My account was hacked,' former 'The Bachelorette' contestant Josh Seiter confirms he's alive after death hoax

30 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 11:49 am

Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Josh Seiter confirms his account was hacked after a false death announcement.

Josh Seiter. Photo: Collected
Josh Seiter. Photo: Collected

Josh Seiter, the former contestant on 'The Bachelorette,' has confirmed that he is "alive and well" after a shocking death announcement was posted on his official Instagram account on Monday.

The 36-year-old said that his account was hacked and that someone was playing a "cruel joke" on him and his fans.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Seiter said, "Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked. For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts."

"I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys."

The death announcement, which has been deleted, claimed to be from his family.

Seiter appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of 'The Bachelorette' in 2015, but he was sent home on the first night.

Seiter has been open about his mental health issues in the past. He candidly discussed his battles with insecurities, revealing the toll that his tendency to be a "people pleaser' had on his well-being.

In July 2021, he shared on Instagram that he had attempted suicide before. He also revealed that he had bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

'The Bachelorette' alum has been working as a model and an adult film actor. He came out as bisexual earlier this year and according to Out Magazine, he was previously engaged to an exotic male dancer.

